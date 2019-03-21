Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $10.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.88 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $39.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.37 billion to $41.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.79 billion to $42.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of MS opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

