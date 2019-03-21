Analysts Expect Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

