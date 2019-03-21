Analysts Expect Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.12 Million

Analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce sales of $227.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $198.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $961.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.07 million to $965.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

WMGI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $330,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $156,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312,947 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

