Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently:

3/18/2019 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/14/2019 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

3/11/2019 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

3/8/2019 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They wrote, “We point towards relatively small deals for a ~$500 million ARR company growing 50%+, which require greater S&M expense. But management foresees larger deals in the future, which would inflect margin performance. Overall, Okta remains the clear leader in cloud identity and is successfully executing to the large and growing opportunity.””

3/8/2019 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2019 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/7/2019 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

3/6/2019 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/4/2019 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2019 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

2/4/2019 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 1,677,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,029. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $7,049,845.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $26,960,730.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $917,335.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,441 shares of company stock worth $61,268,577 in the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Okta by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.