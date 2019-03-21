Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB):

3/20/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

3/18/2019 – Home Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We continue to believe HOMB is operating near peak profitability levels and incremental EPS growth will be derived from adding scale to its $15 billion asset platform. We reiterate our Overweight rating. KEY POINTS: Last week we hosted investor meetings with HOMB and institutional investors in San Francisco. From HOMB, COO Stephen Tipton attended the meetings. Investor questions were primary focused on organic loan growth, core NIM outlook, credit trends, excess capital deployment, CECL outlook, and the company’s HOMB $2.00 EPS goal. Remain Volatile. During 4Q18, organic loan growth was +9% LQA which represents HOMB’s strongest loan growth in 2+ years. Looking to 2019, we’re forecasting growth of 4% and quarterly growth to be volatile.””

3/14/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

3/7/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

3/1/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

2/22/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

2/13/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

2/11/2019 – Home Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

1/25/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Home Bancshares Inc alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 568,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.