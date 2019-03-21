Analysts Set $1.97 Price Target for Eclipse Resources Corp (MR)

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.97 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eclipse Resources an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Shares of MR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.05. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Eclipse Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas in southeastern Ohio, West Virginia, and North Central Pennsylvania. Its acreage position includes approximately 227,000 net acres with 317 producing horizontal wells.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eclipse Resources (MR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.