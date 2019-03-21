Analysts Set Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) PT at $76.86

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $175,960.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,798.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $683,286. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.20. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.27 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

