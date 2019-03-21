Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Target Price at $80.50

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 2,878 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $182,321.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $31,380.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

