Analysts Set Docusign Inc (DOCU) Price Target at $61.55

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10. Docusign has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 97.06% and a negative net margin of 60.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Docusign will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $652,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Reginald D. Davis sold 235,655 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $11,813,385.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,700,047 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

