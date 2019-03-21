Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) PT at $38.50

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.81 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.