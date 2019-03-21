Analysts Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

ABEO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,131. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,051,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,220,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,750 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

