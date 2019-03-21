Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $375.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares in the company, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.