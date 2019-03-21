Analysts Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Price Target at $7.25

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 273,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,758. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.52% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

