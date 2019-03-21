Analysts Set Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Price Target at $70.77

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on KORS shares. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Michael Kors has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 1,870.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,146 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 2,597.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,275,681 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,687 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.