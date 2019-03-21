Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TAC) Price Target at $6.75

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

TransAlta stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TransAlta by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

