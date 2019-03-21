Analyzing Centamin (CELTF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Centamin has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $675.51 million 2.12 $222.03 million N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion 1.24 -$834.02 million ($0.14) -33.79

Centamin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Centamin beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

