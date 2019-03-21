Analyzing Daktronics (DAKT) & Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and Drone Delivery Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $610.53 million 0.56 $5.56 million $0.22 34.82 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.04% 3.01% 1.65% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daktronics and Drone Delivery Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daktronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Daktronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daktronics is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Daktronics pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Drone Delivery Canada does not pay a dividend. Daktronics pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Daktronics beats Drone Delivery Canada on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry comprising Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location. It serves a range of industries, which include restaurants, couriers/logistics operators, service organizations, pharmacies, dry cleaners, retailers, grocery stores, and government organizations. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

