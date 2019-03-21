Analyzing KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR (KYSEY) & AES (AES)

KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) and AES (NYSE:AES) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR does not pay a dividend. AES pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR N/A N/A N/A AES 11.20% 19.43% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 AES 1 3 0 0 1.75

AES has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.64%. Given AES’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR and AES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AES $10.74 billion 1.11 $1.20 billion $1.24 14.46

AES has higher revenue and earnings than KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR.

Summary

AES beats KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KYUSHU ELEC PWR/ADR Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated primarily engages in electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Electric Power, Energy-related Business, IT and Telecommunications, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources. The company also receipts, stores, vaporizes, delivers, and sells liquefied natural gas (LNG); purchases, operates, charters, and rents LNG carriers; distributes power systems; manufactures and sells electric machinery, concrete poles, HV and LV insulators, and other products; and constructs, maintains, and repairs power generation facilities. In addition, it engages in the heat supply activities; installation, maintenance, and management of electrical measurement equipment; environmental preservation work; consultation, planning, investigation, measurement, design, drafting, and care of civil engineering/construction projects; IT-related planning and consultation, and data center business; and provision of air cargo transportation, site management, and energy efficiency consultancy services. Further, the company offers telecommunication devices, and fiber-optic cable and broadband services; develops, operates, and maintains information systems; develops and sells computer software; leases, manages, cleans, and maintains real estate properties; provides elderly nursing home management and nursing, temporary staffing, job-placement, accounting, and personnel services; acquires and owns securities; and recycles used fluorescent bulbs and confidential documents. Additionally, it is involved in the clerical work acceptance on trust and consulting business; flame spray coating; investment activities; management of golf courses; subtitle production for broadcasting; and ownership of mining interests and assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,905 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

