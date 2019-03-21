Analyzing Murphy USA (MUSA) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.18 $213.60 million $5.41 14.82 Big 5 Sporting Goods $987.58 million 0.08 -$3.53 million ($0.08) -46.88

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.49% 24.36% 7.73% Big 5 Sporting Goods -0.36% -0.90% -0.37%

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murphy USA and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 3 0 0 2.00 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of October 30, 2018, it operated 436 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

