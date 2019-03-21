Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) & PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (PBCO)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.69 $105.49 million $1.02 16.32 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 1.94 $3.40 million N/A N/A

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 22.57% 8.54% 1.10% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.95% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers employee benefit, property, and casualty insurance services; and brokerage, investment management, and trust services. As of January 22, 2019, it operated 162 full-service community-banking offices and 10 freestanding drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; personal consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its loan portfolio also includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, commercial or residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides various personal and business services consisting of merchant services, online banking, bill pay, e-statements, combined statements, people's e-pay, check images, drive-up banking, sweep accounts, domestic and foreign wire requests, business credit cards, safe deposit box, notary public service, night drop depository, overdraft protection, automatic transfer, debit check cards, credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates five full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

