Analyzing RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) & Progressive (PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Progressive and RSA Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 5 7 1 2.69 RSA Insurance Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $72.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and RSA Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.16% 24.83% 5.90% RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive and RSA Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.31 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.29 RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RSA Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. Progressive pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Progressive beats RSA Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. In addition, RSA Insurance Group plc offers risk management solutions for the food and drink, infrastructure and utility, and real estate sectors, as well as care homes, hospices, residential homes, and day care centers and others. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1710 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

