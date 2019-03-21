Analyzing Sunworks (SUNW) and BioSolar (BSRC)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and BioSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $70.96 million 0.18 -$5.74 million ($0.14) -3.54 BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A

BioSolar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and BioSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSolar has a beta of -2.52, meaning that its share price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and BioSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -8.09% -26.79% -9.63% BioSolar N/A -44.90% 4,175.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunworks beats BioSolar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

