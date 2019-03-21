Andeavor Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,138 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,395% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

NYSE ANDX opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Andeavor Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter worth $224,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

