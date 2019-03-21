ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 4,009 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $63,542.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.21. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 123.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 702,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 79.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

