ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,664,000 after buying an additional 13,472,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after buying an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after buying an additional 6,875,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,933,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 105,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,044,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

