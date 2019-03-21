Anthem (ANTX) & Humana (HUM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anthem (NYSE:ANTX) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anthem and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem N/A N/A N/A Humana 2.96% 19.64% 6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anthem and Humana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $56.91 billion 0.66 $1.68 billion $14.55 18.92

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Anthem.

Dividends

Anthem pays an annual dividend of $2.63 per share. Humana pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Humana pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Humana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anthem and Humana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 0 0 0 0 N/A Humana 0 3 13 0 2.81

Humana has a consensus price target of $357.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Humana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humana beats Anthem on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2017, it served 40.2 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Humana

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 6 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

