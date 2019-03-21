Apex (CPX) Market Cap Reaches $3.59 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Apex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $77,428.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,471,864 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

