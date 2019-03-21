Apple (AAPL) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Strong-Buy”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $188.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,753,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $509,688,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 22,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

