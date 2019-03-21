Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,059,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 671,565 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Apple worth $1,819,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $188.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.