Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Given $10.17 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apyx Medical an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,216. The company has a market cap of $266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.38. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 206.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.