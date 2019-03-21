Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 42,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,949,149 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $375.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $394.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

