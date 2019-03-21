Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after buying an additional 117,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after buying an additional 113,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after buying an additional 113,245 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after buying an additional 3,819,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,328,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,535,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

SCI stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

