Arista Networks (ANET) PT Raised to $360.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.23.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $11.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.95. The company had a trading volume of 328,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,667. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $313.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $106,788.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total value of $58,008.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,708 shares of company stock valued at $52,027,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

