Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.34

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 8477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Nomura set a $72.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

