ARP Americas LP Has $1.43 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

