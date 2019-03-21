ASML Holding NV (ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €196.64 ($228.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €223.00 ($259.30) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

ASML Company Profile

