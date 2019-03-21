Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Athene worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $866,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

