AU Optronics (AUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of AUO opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that AU Optronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AU Optronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AU Optronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AU Optronics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AU Optronics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

