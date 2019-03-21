Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Svb Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Svb Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:AUP opened at C$9.09 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.44 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.69 million and a PE ratio of -14.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

