Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

AUPH opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.80% and a negative net margin of 8,856.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

