Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

NYSE MA opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $167.94 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

