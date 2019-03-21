Autonio (NIO) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Autonio has a market cap of $670,506.00 and approximately $120,082.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00364229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.01632737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00226185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004883 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,374,226 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

