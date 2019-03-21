Avedro Inc’s (AVDR) Quiet Period To End on March 26th

Avedro’s (NASDAQ:AVDR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 26th. Avedro had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Avedro in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avedro in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Avedro in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avedro in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avedro in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

AVDR opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Avedro has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

