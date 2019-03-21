AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We maintain our Neutral rating on AVEO and our 12-month price target of $1.00 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected tivozanib and ficlatuzumab revenues through 2030 assuming a 12.0% discount rate and a 0% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $231M for the products and add in pro forma net cash and cash equivalents of $12.9M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $1.01 per diluted share, which we round to $1.00. (1) clinical; (2) commercial; (3) financial; (4) partnership; and (5) intellectual property.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.96.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $0.62 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.