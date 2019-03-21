Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

