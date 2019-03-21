Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avrobio.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Avrobio from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 154,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,132. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $19,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avrobio by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 211,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

