Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.26 ($70.07).

Axel Springer stock opened at €46.16 ($53.67) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

