Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Axis Capital comprises approximately 2.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

