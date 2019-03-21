Azul (AZUL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of -0.63. Azul has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Azul had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $651.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 440.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $30,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $36,801,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,526 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 734,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654,984 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

