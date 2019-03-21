B. Riley Boosts DHI Group (DHX) Price Target to $3.50

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 249.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 661,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 472,480 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,612,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 256,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 227,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 221,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

